Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 215 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Savior LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $4.42 on Friday, hitting $629.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,451. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $629.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $562.54. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $421.98 and a one year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.69, for a total value of $10,893,658.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion bought 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $571.03 per share, for a total transaction of $298,648.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,364.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,817 shares of company stock worth $52,905,963. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.54.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

