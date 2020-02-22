Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.05.

VEEV stock traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.82. 1,013,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,829. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 106.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $110.23 and a twelve month high of $176.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $37,076.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,719. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

