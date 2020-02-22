Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 111,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.62. 1,294,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,097. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RY. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.