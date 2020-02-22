Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Copart by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $95.25. 3,057,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,802. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.91.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.