Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.27. 55,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,643. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.46. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $271.09.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

