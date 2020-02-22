Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,075 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 748.5% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,249,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,815 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 965,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 74,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,156 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $34.07.

