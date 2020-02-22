Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 137.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 918,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,187,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000.

GBIL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,871. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.06 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0169 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

