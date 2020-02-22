Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $70.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,527,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,063. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $71.43.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

