Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.39.

FANG stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $76.40. 2,011,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,081. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $114.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 10.82%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

