Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 24.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 277,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 54,399 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.88. 4,406,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.31. Pure Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.39 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.