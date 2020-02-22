Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.40. 658,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,644. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $222.00 and a one year high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

