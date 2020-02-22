Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,039 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 225.3% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 792,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,859,000 after buying an additional 548,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $3,710,000. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 188,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 66,463 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 716.4% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 69,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,346,000.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.42. 70,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $51.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0983 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

