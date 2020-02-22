Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,844,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,436,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allergan during the third quarter valued at $212,887,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 307.0% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,235,000 after buying an additional 767,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allergan alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Shares of Allergan stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $200.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,038. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.55. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $202.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.