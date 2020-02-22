Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,928 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,130,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after buying an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,921,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,258,000 after buying an additional 1,333,497 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,921,000 after buying an additional 717,943 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.39. 7,246,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,780,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

