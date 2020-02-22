Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 197,899 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197,899 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

IAU stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $15.71. 25,282,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,225,494. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $15.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

