Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $1.61 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,038,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,249. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

