Optimal Shelf Availability Token (OSA) Price Hits $0.0005

Optimal Shelf Availability Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Optimal Shelf Availability Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Optimal Shelf Availability Token has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Optimal Shelf Availability Token has a total market cap of $685,776.00 and approximately $1,178.00 worth of Optimal Shelf Availability Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Optimal Shelf Availability Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.72 or 0.02918566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00229517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Optimal Shelf Availability Token Profile

Optimal Shelf Availability Token was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. The official website for Optimal Shelf Availability Token is token.osadc.io/en. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC. The official message board for Optimal Shelf Availability Token is medium.com/osadc.

Optimal Shelf Availability Token Token Trading

Optimal Shelf Availability Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimal Shelf Availability Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimal Shelf Availability Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimal Shelf Availability Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Optimal Shelf Availability Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimal Shelf Availability Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.