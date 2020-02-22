OptiToken (OPTI) Price Tops $0.0082 on Exchanges

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One OptiToken token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OptiToken has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. OptiToken has a total market cap of $228,978.00 and $388.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OptiToken Token Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,807,066 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,087,045 tokens. The official website for OptiToken is optitoken.io. OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OptiToken

OptiToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptiToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptiToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

