Opus Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Opus has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Opus has a total market cap of $77,953.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.85 or 0.02912650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00228900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00043180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00142138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002780 BTC.

About Opus

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

