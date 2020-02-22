Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002753 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $17.53 million and $1.73 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00047232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00491975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.34 or 0.06575582 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00059785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005110 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.