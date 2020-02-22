O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.50. 641,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,902. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $349.71 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.51.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

