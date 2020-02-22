Own One Day Trading Volume Tops $465,969.00 (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Own token can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Own has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Own has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.85 or 0.02912650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00228900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00043180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00142138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002780 BTC.

About Own

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official website for Own is weown.com. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

