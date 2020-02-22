P2P Global Network (P2PX) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

P2P Global Network (CURRENCY:P2PX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. P2P Global Network has a market capitalization of $44,374.00 and approximately $678.00 worth of P2P Global Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, P2P Global Network has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One P2P Global Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinlim.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00043456 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00462821 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001372 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012501 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 60.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003111 BTC.

About P2P Global Network

P2P Global Network (CRYPTO:P2PX) is a token. P2P Global Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,579,999 tokens. The Reddit community for P2P Global Network is /r/p2pglobalnetworkio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. P2P Global Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. P2P Global Network’s official website is www.p2pglobal.io.

Buying and Selling P2P Global Network

P2P Global Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as P2P Global Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade P2P Global Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase P2P Global Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

