Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

PTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Palatin Technologies from $7.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 594.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 47.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 24,907 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 142,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 1,582,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,100. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.78.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.