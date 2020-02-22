Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 279,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,523,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 23,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 53.6% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $313.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,401.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.89. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

