Parachute (PAR) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Parachute token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $165,048.00 and approximately $11,960.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,948,435 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

