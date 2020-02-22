Paragon (PRG) Price Up 13.3% This Week

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Paragon has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Paragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Tidex and IDEX. Paragon has a market capitalization of $533,523.00 and approximately $510.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,197 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, Tidex, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

