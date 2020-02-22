Paragon (PRG) Price Up 32.7% This Week

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Paragon has a total market capitalization of $546,877.00 and approximately $531.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paragon has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar. One Paragon token can currently be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.62 or 0.02908657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00228656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00043029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00143084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,197 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

