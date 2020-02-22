ParkinGo Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $905.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001208 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00050007 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00067156 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001174 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,637.50 or 1.00002531 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00071399 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000637 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000356 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,611,527 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.