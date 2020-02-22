Particl Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Particl has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00005911 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Particl has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and $10,578.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000957 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000142 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,543,073 coins and its circulating supply is 8,906,321 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

