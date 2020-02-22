PAX Gold Trading Up 2.2% This Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $1,625.13 or 0.16563634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $16.87 million and approximately $495,019.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00047571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00491522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.71 or 0.06477215 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00062595 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00027699 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005009 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010236 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 10,384 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

