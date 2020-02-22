PAXEX Price Up 11.6% Over Last Week (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $3,452.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001084 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000567 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

