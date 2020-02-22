Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $222.75 million and approximately $344.87 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, Coinall, Coinbit and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 222,862,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,862,800 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Crex24, CoinEx, BitMax, ABCC, DDEX, Bit-Z, Binance, TOKOK, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, OKEx, Bitrue, CoinPlace, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, MXC, BitMart, KuCoin, Gate.io, BCEX, Sistemkoin, C2CX, P2PB2B, Bittrex, CoinBene, Hotbit, BW.com, BigONE, DigiFinex, OKCoin, HitBTC, WazirX, SouthXchange, FCoin, Coinall, Kyber Network, ZB.COM and Iquant. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

