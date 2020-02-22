Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,792 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Paycom Software worth $31,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Paycom Software by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAYC opened at $300.39 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $169.06 and a 12 month high of $342.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.03 and a 200-day moving average of $252.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.75.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

