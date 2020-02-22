Payfair (PFR) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Payfair token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. Payfair has a market capitalization of $21,627.00 and $1,155.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Payfair has traded down 55.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Payfair

Payfair launched on November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

