PayPie (PPP) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.99 Million

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $51,691.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.01 or 0.02891938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00227313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00142370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002781 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

