PCHAIN (PI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, DDEX and Bibox. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $34,102.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00492408 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $637.75 or 0.06587960 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00058524 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027659 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005077 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,527,349 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, DDEX, IDEX, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

