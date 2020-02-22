Peercoin (PPC) Market Cap Hits $5.80 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $27,635.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, BX Thailand, Livecoin and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,676.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.84 or 0.03858923 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002182 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00757544 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,010,112 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bitsane, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Bittylicious, WEX, YoBit, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, Poloniex, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

