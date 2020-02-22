PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 3.80

News coverage about PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) has trended very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PEN earned a news sentiment score of 3.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS PENC remained flat at $$0.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455. PEN has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.

PEN Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product and Contract Services. The company offers anti-fogging towelettes to the military for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as head's up displays; mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints; protective and water repelling coatings for interior glass and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces.

