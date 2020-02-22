PENG One Day Volume Hits $54.00 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, PENG has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One PENG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. PENG has a total market cap of $146,779.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.28 or 0.02916941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00228379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002860 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,200,785,361 coins and its circulating supply is 7,584,768,074 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

