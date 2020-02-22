Perlin (PERL) Tops One Day Volume of $2.29 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Perlin token can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Perlin has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Perlin has a total market cap of $10.48 million and $2.29 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.55 or 0.02920300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00228472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00142247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network.

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

