PetroDollar (XPD) Price Tops $0.0213

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. PetroDollar has a market cap of $1.36 million and $13.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PetroDollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, PetroDollar has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

PetroDollar Coin Profile

PetroDollar is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2014. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar.

PetroDollar Coin Trading

PetroDollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PetroDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PetroDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

