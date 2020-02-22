Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

