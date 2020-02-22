Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 3.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 6,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.8% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 147,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Pfizer by 186.9% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 46,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 30,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $198.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

