Phantasma (SOUL) Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $506,803.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, Bitbns and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00050007 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00067156 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001175 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,675.22 or 1.00280420 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00071399 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000637 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

