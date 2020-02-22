Phoenixcoin (PXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $339,339.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $339,339.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.94 or 0.01082660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00052004 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024043 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00214644 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00067096 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

