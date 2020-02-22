Phore (PHR) Price Tops $0.0957

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $13,746.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0957 or 0.00000987 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, IDAX and Nanex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005824 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000141 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,164,214 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phore is phore.io.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Nanex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

