Pigeoncoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $80,218.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $80,218.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000752 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001143 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,630,324,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.