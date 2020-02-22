Pillar Achieves Market Cap of $6.85 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $13,089.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pillar has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pillar

Pillar launched on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

