Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Holdings Lifted by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average of $108.64. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $103.56 and a twelve month high of $110.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

